“Workplace infection etiquette”: Navigating Infection Etiquette: Beijing Workplaces Amidst a New Wave of Covid-19

Beijing Firms Struggle to Deal with Covid-19 Reinfection Wave

Event organiser Jane Fu has had to cancel or reschedule at least half a dozen work meetings because of Covid-19. The 36-year-old – along with two out of her four employees and a handful of business contacts – has been caught up in the recent wave of reinfection sweeping through Beijing. Firms in the Chinese capital are now having to navigate what to do about sick employees, given a lack of official rules.

High Infection Rates in Beijing Firms

One in three Beijing firms reported employees falling sick with Covid-19 in May, according to data monitor China Beige Book, the highest among all major Chinese cities. While this has not been severe enough to disrupt economic performance, experts believe that the current wave will peak in the coming weeks. During a conference in late May, top respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan said modelling has shown that the current wave is likely to hit a high of about 65 million cases a week by mid-June.

Covid-19 Cannot Be Eradicated

Dr Zhong said at the conference that the disease cannot be completely eradicated. The Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, has been the top reported virus in the city for five weeks in a row, but did not offer a breakdown of the number of Covid-19 cases. China has stopped issuing daily updates since it decided in December 2022 to treat the virus as endemic, much like the common flu.

Disputes Over Medical Leave

There have been debates on social media about whether those infected with Covid-19 need to apply for medical leave, given that many have fairly mild symptoms. While official guidelines say companies should give infected employees paid time off, not every employer enforces it since these are mere guidelines and carry no penalties. Furthermore, firms are worried about employees taking advantage of such policies for extra time off, said a human resource manager at a major technology firm.

Disruption to Business Operations

For event organiser Jane Fu, the recent wave has been disruptive. “Some companies can work remotely but for us, we have to be at the event to make sure that things are running smoothly, so it was a very stressful period for us since summer is peak season for our business,” she said. “Fortunately, my staff tested negative quite quickly and could go back to work, but I took a week to shake off the virus even though it was my second time.”

Conclusion

With the current wave of Covid-19 reinfection sweeping through Beijing, firms are struggling to deal with sick employees. Disputes over medical leave policies and concerns about employees taking advantage of them are causing additional headaches. The disruption to business operations is also posing challenges for some firms. While the situation in Beijing has not yet severely impacted economic performance, experts believe the current wave will peak in the coming weeks.

News Source : Elizabeth Law (China Correspondent – The Straits Times)

Source Link :Amid fresh wave of Covid-19, workplaces in Beijing navigate infection etiquette/