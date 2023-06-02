“World Bank Balance Sheet Optimization”: Yellen advises new World Bank leader to maximize balance sheet potential

Yellen Urges New World Bank President to Mobilize Private Capital for Climate Finance and Development Objectives

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, has urged the incoming World Bank President, Ajay Banga, to mobilize more private capital for climate finance and global development objectives. During a meeting with Banga, Yellen emphasized the need to get the most out of the bank’s balance sheet and implement recommendations from last year’s G20 report on capital adequacy. The report argued that changes to multilateral development banks could unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in new lending. Yellen also stressed the need for the World Bank to work more closely with its sister development banks and support the poorest member countries facing multiple crises, including continuing global macroeconomic headwinds exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Banga, a former CEO of Mastercard, was elected to a five-year term as World Bank President by the lender’s board of governors on May 3. Nominated by US President Joe Biden, the Indian-born finance and development expert was the sole contender for the job. The US, the World Bank’s largest shareholder, has traditionally chosen an American to run the World Bank, while Europe has chosen the head of the International Monetary Fund.

In a parting LinkedIn post, the outgoing World Bank President, David Malpass, highlighted the growth in the bank’s climate finance for developing countries during his tenure, more than doubling it to a record $32 billion last year. He also noted the $440 billion mobilized by the World Bank for overlapping crises starting with COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, food and energy price shocks, supply chain disruptions, and unsustainable debt. Malpass has pushed for more debt transparency and restructuring, particularly on China’s loans to poorer countries. He said the huge buildup of government debt threatens to sap dynamism from the global economy.

The World Bank’s shareholders approved an initial round of balance sheet changes in April to boost lending by $50 billion over ten years while maintaining its top-tier AAA credit rating. Yellen has insisted that further lending reforms and other changes be made on a rolling basis in the coming months to get the most out of the bank’s balance sheet and mobilize more private capital for shared development objectives. She also emphasized the need for the bank to refine its operating model to increase responsiveness and agility.

World Bank balance sheet Yellen’s recommendations for new World Bank chief Maximizing World Bank resources World Bank financial strategy Yellen’s vision for World Bank’s future

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Yellen urges new World Bank chief to ‘get the most’ from balance sheet/