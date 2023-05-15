World Champion 8 Ball Pool Player, Jason Twist, Dies – Obituary

Jason Twist, World Champion 8-Ball Pool Player, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jason Twist, one of the most accomplished pool players in the world. Jason passed away on July 1, 2021, at the age of 48.

Early Life and Career

Jason Twist was born on August 4, 1972, in Nottingham, England. He began playing pool at the age of 14 and quickly developed a passion for the game. He started playing in local leagues and tournaments, and his skills soon caught the attention of other players and fans.

Jason turned professional in 1994 and quickly made a name for himself on the pool circuit. He won his first major title in 1995 at the British Open, and he continued to dominate the game for the next two decades.

Accomplishments

Throughout his career, Jason Twist won numerous titles and accolades. He was a two-time World Champion in 8-ball pool, winning the title in 1998 and 2006. He also won the European Championship six times, and he was a regular fixture on the Mosconi Cup team for Great Britain.

Jason’s success on the pool table made him a household name in the UK and around the world. He was known for his precision, skill, and sportsmanship, and he was respected by his peers and fans alike.

Legacy

Jason Twist’s passing is a great loss to the world of pool. He was a true champion and a role model for aspiring players everywhere. His legacy will live on through the countless players he inspired and the memories he created on the pool table.

Jason’s family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and love from the pool community. They ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Farewell, Jason

Jason Twist will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans. His contributions to the sport of pool will never be forgotten, and his spirit will continue to inspire players for generations to come. Rest in peace, Jason.

