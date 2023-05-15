“World Champion 8ball Pool Player Jason Twist Dies: Obituary” “Remembering Jason Twist: Four-Time World Champion 8ball Pool Player Passes Away” “8ball Pool Community Mourns the Loss of Jason Twist, Four-Time World Champion” “Legendary 8ball Pool Player Jason Twist Dies: A Look Back at His Championship Legacy”

Jason Twist Dead: Remembering the Four-Times World Champion 8ball Pool Player

The world of 8ball pool is in mourning as news of the passing of Jason Twist, four-times World Champion 8ball pool player, comes to light. The 42-year-old passed away on 7th July 2021. Jason Twist had made a name for himself in the world of 8ball pool with his exceptional skills and record-breaking performances. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest 8ball pool players of all time and his untimely death has left the entire pool community in shock and disbelief.

Early Life and Career

Jason Twist was born on 12th February 1979 in England. He started playing 8ball pool at a young age and quickly realized his talent for the game. He turned professional at the age of 18 and started participating in various tournaments. He won his first major title in 1997 when he won the World Pool Masters. This was just the beginning of a long and illustrious career for Jason Twist.

World Championship Wins

Jason Twist went on to win the World Championship four times in his career. He won his first World Championship in 1998 when he defeated Mick Hill in the final. He then won his second World Championship in 2000 when he defeated Chris Melling in the final. He won his third World Championship in 2007 when he defeated Phil Harrison in the final. His final World Championship win came in 2015 when he defeated Darren Appleton in the final. Jason Twist was the first player in the history of the game to win the World Championship four times.

Other Achievements

Aside from his World Championship wins, Jason Twist had many other achievements in his career. He won the European Championship twice (2001 and 2003), the World Pool Masters twice (1997 and 2001), and the World Cup of Pool once (2014). He also represented England in various international events and was a key member of the English team that won the World Cup of Pool in 2014.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Jason Twist’s death has left the entire pool community in shock. Many of his fellow players and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the four-times World Champion. Keith Brewer, the Chairman of the English Pool Association, said, “We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jason Twist. He was a true great of the game and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Carl Morris, another former World Champion, said, “I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Jason Twist. He was not only an incredible player but also a great friend. He will be missed by everyone in the pool community.”

Legacy

Jason Twist’s legacy in the world of 8ball pool is undeniable. He was a pioneer of the game and his achievements will be remembered for years to come. He inspired a generation of players to take up the sport and showed them what was possible with hard work and dedication. His passing is a great loss to the sport and he will be deeply missed.

Final Words

Jason Twist was a true legend of the game and his passing has left a void in the world of 8ball pool. He will always be remembered for his exceptional skills, his record-breaking performances, and his contribution to the sport. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jason Twist.

Jason Twist obituary Jason Twist cause of death Jason Twist funeral Jason Twist 8ball pool Jason Twist career highlights