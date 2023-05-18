“World Health Assembly”: What Were the Controversies Surrounding Sexual Health at the Last World Health Assembly and What to Expect this Year?

The potential flashpoints at the 2022 World Health Assembly

Introduction

The World Health Assembly (WHA) being held in Geneva from 21 to 30 May is expected to focus on pandemic preparedness and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) budget. However, there are some obscure items on the agenda that anti-rights conservatives could latch onto and derail discussions. This article reviews the potential red-herring flashpoints lurking in the shadows of a dry and detailed agenda.

Anti-rights red flags?

Last year, an unexpected and protracted standoff over references to “sexuality”, “sexual orientation” and “men who have sex with men” in a technical guideline on HIV and hepatitis delayed the close of the entire event. If the conservatives are scanning assembly documents for men having sex with men, they’re unlikely to find any references. But if they are intent on looking for polarising needles in the agenda haystack, some might take issue with the report on the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health.

Multilateralism under fire

This year’s WHA takes place in an even tougher environment. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has polarised the international community, compounding the economic struggles wrought by three pandemic years. Heightened US-China tensions may well be inflamed by the large presence of Taiwan at this year’s WHA. The health of Palestinians, with an unprecedented rise of Israeli settler violence accounting for 25% of casualties, is also a geopolitical flashpoint.

National sovereignty and pandemic response

Member states are supposed to be increasing their assessed contributions, and the assembly will discuss a proposal from the WHO’s Executive Committee for a replenishment fund. Most member states accept that the WHO is underfunded and over-reliant on donors’ conditional grants, slanting the work of the body. The 2024/ 25 proposed budget is based on the portion of members’ contributions being raised from a dismal 12% of the budget to 20%, which the WHA budget document on the budget describes as “marking a historic move towards a more empowered and independent WHO”.

Replenishment Fund

The Agile Member States Task Group on Strengthening WHO’s Budgetary, Programmatic and Financing Governance has worked hard to find a way to stabilise WHO income, making it less dependent on donors and also more efficient. It floated the idea of increasing member states’ fees and suggested a replenishment fund to solicit voluntary contributions from member states and donors to the WHO that the organisation has the flexibility to allocate where it sees the need, rather than being tied to a particular programme.

Conclusion

Whatever decisions are taken, the attention of the international global health sector will be in Geneva over the next 10 days.

