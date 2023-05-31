World Series ring: Aledmys Díaz presented with World Series ring during A’s game against Astros

1. #AledmysDiaz
2. #WorldSeriesRing
3. #AthleticsVsAstros
4. #MLBChampions
5. #HoustonAstros
Aledmys Díaz Receives 2022 World Series Ring in Houston
Oakland infielder Aledmys Díaz received his 2022 World Series ring prior to Friday’s game in Houston, where he played for four seasons as a utilityman with the Astros.
Despite playing for the opposing team, Díaz described returning to Houston as “unbelievable” and “home”. He expressed gratitude for his time with the Astros, where he won three World Series, and said the team and his former teammates will always hold a special place in his heart.
Although Díaz is off to a slow start this season with a batting average of .165, he played a crucial role in the Astros’ World Series win last year, appearing in three postseason games.
Reflecting on his time with the Astros, Díaz said, “That group knows how hard we fought for that ring. It’s something that I am going to cherish and have for my whole life.”
1. Aledmys Díaz
2. World Series ring
3. Oakland Athletics
4. Houston Astros
5. Baseball championship
Source Link :Aledmys Díaz receives World Series ring as A’s play Astros/