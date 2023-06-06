“World Test Cricket Championship final”: The Complete Guide to the World Test Cricket Championship Final Between Australia and India

It Will All Be on the Line in Wednesday Night’s World Test Championship (WTC) Final

Cricket fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on Wednesday night, where Australia and India will clash to decide who truly is the world’s best five-day side. The two-year tournament, which featured nine teams vying for two spots in the final, will culminate in what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter.

Australia, led by skipper Pat Cummins, finished at the top of the rankings over the two-year cycle and will take on fierce rivals India at The Oval in London. The winner of the final will not only be crowned as the best Test side in the world but will also take home a cool $2.4 million, with the runner-up receiving $1.2 million.

Apart from the money, the two teams will be playing for bragging rights, with the honour of being called the world’s best five-day side at stake. If the match ends in a draw or a tie, both teams will be crowned as World Test Champions.

The Oval, which is traditionally England’s most spin-friendly deck, is expected to provide a quick pitch that is decent for batting before beginning to spin as the game wears on. The weather is expected to be sunny for the first three days of the Test, with potential rain forecast on the fourth. Day five is also expected to be dry.

Aussie fans can watch the clash live on Channel 7 from 7.30 pm (AEST) each evening, with half an hour of pre-match coverage prior to the first ball. India viewers can watch on Star Sports, while UK fans can tune in via Sky Sports.

Australia has already been forced into one change to its squad, with injury-riddled fast bowler Josh Hazlewood not able to get over concerns over his side muscle and achilles. He’ll be replaced in the squad by in-form quick Michael Neser, but it means Scott Boland will almost certainly come into the settled starting XI.

The bowling quarter of Boland, Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, and spinner Nathan Lyon will relish bowling on a pitch similar to what they’re used to Down Under. The batting line-up remains settled, and should be able to cover for Alex Carey and David Warner, who have been in poor five-day form.

India, on the other hand, is missing several key stars for the final, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant still laid up after his horror car crash in December last year. Superstar quick Jasprit Bumrah and batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are also out due to injury. Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will return to the Test arena for the first time in more than 18 months, and his inclusion will shore up what has been a shaky middle-order at times.

Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have tormented Aussie bowlers for many years and will bear a huge burden of the batting stocks. The pace trio of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are locked in, but it remains to be seen whether both of India’s spin stars (Ravi Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin) will both play given the batting desperately needs to be shored up.

In conclusion, the WTC Final promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying to be crowned as the world’s best Test side. The stakes are high, and fans all over the world will be glued to their screens to watch this highly anticipated match.

