World War Two veteran and SAS pioneer Alec Borrie dies at 99: A tribute to his life

Alec Borrie, a Pioneer of the SAS and World War Two Veteran, Passes Away at 99

Alec Borrie, one of the pioneers of the Special Air Service (SAS) and a veteran of World War Two, has passed away at the age of 99. He was one of the last surviving members of the original SAS, which was formed during the war to carry out covert operations behind enemy lines.

Early Life and Military Career

Borrie was born in 1922 in Scotland and joined the British Army at the age of 18. He was initially posted to the Royal Artillery but later transferred to the Parachute Regiment. He saw action in North Africa, Italy, and France during the war and was awarded the Military Medal for his bravery during a mission in Italy.

The SAS and Post-War Career

In 1944, Borrie was selected to join the SAS, which was then a new and experimental unit. He underwent rigorous training in sabotage, reconnaissance, and survival techniques and was deployed on several missions in Italy and France. He was wounded twice during his time with the SAS but continued to serve until the end of the war.

After the war, Borrie remained in the army and served in various units, including the Parachute Regiment and the SAS. He was also involved in the Malayan Emergency, where he worked as an intelligence officer. He retired from the army in 1968 and went on to work in the oil industry.

Legacy

Borrie’s contribution to the SAS and the British Army was significant, and he was highly respected by his colleagues and superiors. He was known for his courage, professionalism, and dedication to his work, and his legacy lives on in the SAS and the wider military community.

His passing marks the end of an era, as he was one of the last surviving members of the original SAS. However, his memory will live on through the stories and accounts of his comrades and through the work of the SAS, which continues to be one of the most elite and respected military units in the world.

Final Thoughts

Alec Borrie’s passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the wider military community. He was a true pioneer of the SAS and a veteran of World War Two, and his contribution to the British Army and the country as a whole will never be forgotten.

We owe a debt of gratitude to Borrie and to all those who served and sacrificed during the war. Their bravery and selflessness will continue to inspire generations to come.

