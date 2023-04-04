World’s oldest lemur dies, Isle of Wight sanctuary mourns

Record-Breaking Age and Declining Health

McLovin, the mongoose lemur, who had been living at a sanctuary in Sandown, England, has passed away at the age of 40 years old. He was believed to be one of the oldest ever recorded for his species, which typically have a lifespan of 25 to 30 years. While he had lived an incredible life, his health had started to decline in recent weeks, prompting the sanctuary’s animal team and veterinarian to make the difficult decision to euthanize him.

A Beloved Celebrity at the Sanctuary

McLovin was a well-known and beloved member of the sanctuary. His primary carer, Kerry-Ann Trezise, stated that he was one of the most popular animals due to his endearing character and that he had a special bond with her. While he was particular about who he liked, those who had interacted with him recognized his unique and special communication style. Over the years, he had lived with other lemurs, including Brown lemur companion, Bella, who was 38 when she passed, and Mongoose lemur Catherine. In his final year, he even lived alongside a marmoset for mutual companionship.

A Remarkable Journey

McLovin’s life journey was nothing short of remarkable. He was believed to have been caught in the wild in Madagascar in 1983 and then travelled around the world on a boat as a sailor’s pet. He spent several years living in zoos and wildlife parks before finding his forever home at the sanctuary in 2009, where he lived for 14 years.

An Inspiring Example

McLovin’s story is a testament to the welfare of animals in captivity. Many species of lemurs are threatened due to deforestation in Madagascar, and stories of baby lemurs being caught in the wild to be kept as pets are tragic. However, McLovin was one of the lucky ones who found himself in professional care, living in large naturalistic enclosures with a good diet and company from other lemurs. He was a cherished and iconic celebrity at the sanctuary, and while his passing is sad, it ensures that he will not suffer.