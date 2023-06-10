“Worldwide News: Suspect in Custody for Homicide of 34-Year-Old Woman Ashley Bitikofer in Merrillville”

Ashley Bitikofer Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ashley Bitikofer, a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. Ashley was tragically taken from us at the young age of 34 in a senseless act of violence.

She was identified as the victim in a homicide that occurred in Merrillville, and we are grateful to know that the suspect is now in custody.

Ashley will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She had a contagious smile and a warm heart that touched the lives of many. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

We ask for privacy during this difficult time as we grieve our loss and celebrate Ashley’s life.

Rest in peace, Ashley.

This obituary was originally published by Worldwide News.

