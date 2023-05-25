“Worst person on Succession”: Who Qualifies as the Most Despicable Character on ‘Succession’?

The Worst of the Worst: Ranking the Evil Characters of Succession

The final season of Succession has been an emotional rollercoaster, with Kendall, Roman, and Shiv processing their grief over Logan’s death in intensely human ways. However, while we may feel empathy for the Roys, we cannot overlook the terrible things they have done. As we head into the series finale, it’s time to take stock and determine who among them is the very worst. Here’s our ranking of the core Succession characters who’ve appeared on the series since season one, based on the dastardly deeds they’ve racked up.

Geri, Frank, Karl, and the Rest of Logan’s Cronies

While working for a boss who is up to no good is definitely not ideal, Logan’s core crew has mitigated the damage done by the rest of the characters on this list. Frank has been more of a supportive father figure to the Roy children than Logan ever was, Karl is more concerned with getting to his Greek island than ruining anyone’s life, and Gerri should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for putting up with Roman for so long. While they’ve worked hand in hand with a greedy billionaire for multiple decades, things would have been much worse without their presence.

Connor Roy

Being the eldest and literal also-ran of the Roy family, Connor is undoubtedly the least evil of his immediate family, if only because he’s the least important. By staying out of the family business and not working for Waystar Royco, Connor has avoided a lot of the craven jockeying for power that has brought out the absolute worst in his siblings. However, his ineffectual, ill-conceived, and ultimately unsuccessful presidential run displayed his potential for evil. He even galvanized his beloved Con-heads to support the white nationalist, fascist candidate Jeryd Mencken, all so that he could maybe be the ambassador to Slovenia in the new regime.

Marcia Roy

Marcia’s cold and calculating demeanor has made her a formidable force in the Roy family. Her callous treatment of Kerry, Logan’s former girlfriend, and her masterful manipulation of Logan are just a few examples of her dark side.

Tom Wamsgans

Tom has said some truly awful things to Shiv this season, but it’s hard to argue that she didn’t start the fire. Other than his one major infraction against Shiv, Tom has been a major simp for Shiv and Logan. During the big cruise ship scandal of season two, he did Logan’s dirty work by instructing Greg to destroy incriminating documents, and even volunteered to take the fall for the cruise scandals and go to prison. Covering up heinous acts of sexual misconduct is bad, but Tom has not been as explicitly malevolent as others on this list.

Greg Hirsch

Greg’s “I was just following orders” demeanor has led him to do some terrible things, like shredding incriminating cruise documents because Tom told him to, and firing hundreds of ATN employees on Zoom with little to no remorse. While his attitude doesn’t make his actions any less evil, he has not been as actively malicious as others on this list.

Shiv Roy

Shiv’s ambition and cutthroat tactics have led her to do some truly terrible things, like intimidating a female cruise division victim into not testifying, and selling out her own family by revealing their plan to take control over the board. While she may be less overtly evil than others on this list, her actions have had far-reaching consequences.

Roman Roy

Roman’s crass humor and devil-may-care attitude may make him seem like a lovable rogue, but he has done some truly heinous things. Remember when he and Kendall convinced an unhoused person to get Kendall’s initials tattooed on his forehead? Or when he sexually harassed Gerri? His behavior towards Gerri in particular has been disturbing, and his lack of remorse for his actions puts him high on this list.

Kendall Roy

Kendall’s descent into drug addiction and self-destruction has been heartbreaking to watch. However, his actions have also been deeply disturbing. Remember when he killed a waiter in a hit-and-run accident and covered it up? Or when he betrayed his father by attempting a hostile takeover? While his vulnerability may make him a sympathetic character, his actions make him one of the worst on the show.

Logan Roy

Logan is the patriarch of the Roy family, and his greed and ruthlessness have had a ripple effect on everyone around him. He has emotionally abused and neglected his children, covered up sexual misconduct and criminal behavior, and caused the death of a Waystar employee. His callous treatment of everyone around him, including his own family, makes him one of the most evil characters on the show.

Rhea Jarrell

While Rhea may have only appeared in a handful of episodes, her impact on the show was significant. Her ruthless ambition and willingness to do whatever it takes to get ahead make her the most evil character on Succession. She manipulated and schemed her way into becoming CEO of Waystar, and then threw Shiv under the bus to protect herself. Her actions were calculated and cold, making her the ultimate villain of the series.

In conclusion, Succession is filled with terrible people who have done terrible things. While we may feel empathy for the Roys, we cannot overlook the harm they have caused. As we head into the series finale, it will be interesting to see where these characters end up, and whether they will face any consequences for their actions.

Succession worst character Who is the most hated character on Succession? Succession villain Succession antagonist Succession character rankings

News Source : Chris Murphy

Source Link :Who Is The Worst Person on ‘Succession’?/