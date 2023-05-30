“worst roads in Ontario”: Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue West named among CAA’s top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2023

Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto has once again made the Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) Worst Roads list for 2023, coming in second place. This year, three other Toronto roads also made the list, with Finch Avenue West ranking fifth, Steeles Avenue East in seventh, and Lakeshore Boulevard East in ninth. Hurontario Street in Mississauga rounded out the top 10. In first place was Barton Street East in Hamilton, which has been plagued by potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement, leading to its dubious distinction for the second year in a row.

The annual list of the top 10 worst roads is compiled by CAA based on votes by Ontarians. Other roads to round out the top 10 were a road from Prince Edward County (County Road 49), Carling Avenue in Ottawa, Laclie Street in Orillia, and Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton. Teresa Di Felice with CAA South Central Ontario said, “For 20 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogues with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario.”

For roads in Toronto only, the top five worst roads are Eglinton Avenue West, Finch Avenue West, Steeles Avenue East, Lakeshore Boulevard East, and Sheppard Avenue East. The worst roads by region in Ontario are as follows: Central — Laclie Street, Orillia; Eastern — County Road 49, Prince Edward County; Halton-Peel-York-Durham — Hurontario Street, Mississauga; Niagara — Portage Road, Niagara Falls; North — Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins; Southwest — Lauzon Parkway, Windsor; Western — York Road, Guelph; Ottawa — Carling Avenue, Ottawa.

The list provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points. It serves as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogues with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario. The CAA has been compiling this list for the past 20 years, and it has served as a critical tool in driving positive change for safer roads.

Poor road conditions can lead to severe safety hazards, including accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Potholes, uneven pavements, and cracks in the road can cause damage to vehicles, leading to costly repairs. Road infrastructure is essential for the safe and efficient movement of people and goods, and it requires ongoing maintenance to ensure its safety.

In recent years, the Canadian government has committed to significant investments in infrastructure, including roads. The federal government has allocated billions of dollars to improve transportation infrastructure across Canada, including roads, bridges, and highways. These investments are critical to ensuring that Canada’s transportation system remains safe, efficient, and reliable.

While investments in transportation infrastructure are crucial, ongoing maintenance is equally important. Regular maintenance and repairs can help prevent accidents and ensure that roads remain safe for the public. Governments must work together with communities, industry, and transportation organizations to develop strategies that improve road safety and address the concerns of the public.

In conclusion, the CAA’s Worst Roads list for 2023 highlights the urgent need for investment in transportation infrastructure and ongoing maintenance. Poor road conditions can lead to severe safety hazards, including accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Governments must work together with communities, industry, and transportation organizations to develop strategies that improve road safety and address the concerns of the public. The CAA’s Worst Roads list provides a valuable tool for identifying areas of concern and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario.

Traffic congestion on Eglinton Avenue West Road safety concerns on Eglinton Avenue West Poor road conditions on Eglinton Avenue West Heavy construction on Eglinton Avenue West Public transportation issues on Eglinton Avenue West

News Source : Gabby Rodrigues

Source Link :Eglinton Avenue West makes CAA’s list of top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2023 – Toronto/