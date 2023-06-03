“Worstead Festival 2023”: All You Need to Know About the Worstead Festival in 2023

The Worstead Festival: A Celebration of Food, Music, and Fun

The village near North Walsham is gearing up for its annual bash over the June 30-July 1 weekend, as it hosts the much-awaited Worstead Festival. The event, which has been a staple in the community for years, promises a weekend of food, music, and fun for all ages. This year’s programme is jam-packed with exciting activities that include archery, wall climbing, and even a BMX show.

The Festival’s Chief Organiser

Jane Bond, the festival’s chief organiser, expressed her excitement for the event’s return. She is thrilled to see old and young alike dancing in the beautiful Worstead Festival fields. “Of course, we’ve organised lots more to make it the greatest day out for all the family,” she said. The festival usually attracts between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors over the weekend.

What to Expect

The Worstead Festival is a two-day event that offers a wide range of activities and performances. The Saturday musical lineup includes performances from The Hot Crumbs, R&B and soul performer Nika, and ‘hillbilly dance music’ from Hillbilly Goats Gruf. On Sunday, festival-goers will be treated to the electro-funk jazz band Hipology Sounds, as well as DJ Jonathan George and classical guitarist Peter Turrell. Other performers include comedian and former Britain’s Got Talent participant Ben Langley.

Aside from the musical acts, the festival also boasts of a BMX show, Will’s Working Spaniels, the Starting Handle Club, a dog show, and heavy horses display. Visitors can also enjoy a Lego display and competitions, a petting zoo, a silent disco, and a bucking bull. Equestrian stunt rider Guido Louis Leidelmeyer will bring five horses and three riders to the show ring.

Admission and Parking

The festival gates are open from 10am-7pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday. Entrance is £10 for adults for one day or £15 for the whole weekend, with under-12s going free. Car parking is also free.

The Festival’s Roots

The first Worstead Festival was held on the weekend of the World Cup football final in 1966 to fundraise for urgent repairs to St Mary’s. The event is run by volunteers and continues to raise money for local good causes.

Conclusion

The Worstead Festival promises to be a weekend of food, music, and fun for all. With a diverse lineup of activities and performances, visitors of all ages are sure to have a great time. The festival’s roots in the community and its dedication to raising funds for local good causes make it a must-attend event for anyone looking for a good time while also supporting the local community.

