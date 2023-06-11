WPXI: Loved ones honor teenager shot at graduation party in New Castle today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A balloon release was held in honor of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in New Castle. Damian Jackson and two other boys were shot early Saturday morning while attending a high school graduation party. Jackson was taken to a hospital in Allegheny County where he later died. Friends and family gathered at the spot where he was killed to release balloons in his memory. Jackson was described by his mother as family-oriented and loving towards his siblings. The police chief said the shooting is still under investigation and did not provide any updates on potential suspects.

News Source : Antoinette DelBel

Source Link :Friends, family remember 15-year-old boy killed during shooting at graduation party in New Castle – WPXI/