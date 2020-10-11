WR Daniel Lilienthal Death – Dead : Daniel Lilienthal Obituary : Former Washington State Cougar passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident.

By | October 11, 2020
0 Comment

Daniel Lilienthal Death – Dead : Daniel Lilienthal Obituary : Former Washington State Cougar WR passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Former Washington State Cougar WR Daniel Lilienthal passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“WestCoastCFB on Twitter: “Former Washington State Cougar WR Daniel Lilienthal passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident last night. Lilienthal recorded 4 catches for 32 yards during the 2015 season. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with his family during this difficult time. ”

Tributes 

Theo Lawson wrote 
Ivan McLennan says Daniel Lilienthal, a #WSU receiver who earned a scholarship after initially walking on to the Cougars football team, has died in a motorcycle accident.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Daniel Lilienthal Death – Dead : Daniel Lilienthal Obituary : Former Washington State Cougar WR passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.