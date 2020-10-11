WR Daniel Lilienthal Death – Dead : Daniel Lilienthal Obituary : Former Washington State Cougar passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Daniel Lilienthal Death – Dead : Daniel Lilienthal Obituary : Former Washington State Cougar WR passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Former Washington State Cougar WR Daniel Lilienthal passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

Tributes

We Lost a brother today smh, Daniel Lilienthal famously known to us as “Dan Post” lost his life in a horrific MotorCycle accident Last night Smh!

Dan Post was one of the hardest workers I’ve Ever Met, earning a scholarship at WSU as a walk-on! We gone miss you bro🙏🏾#LLDanPost😢 pic.twitter.com/CLhLgbK0ln — Ivan McLennan (@Forever_Leisure) October 11, 2020

Theo Lawson wrote

