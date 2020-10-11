WR Daniel Lilienthal Death – Dead : Daniel Lilienthal Obituary : Former Washington State Cougar passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Daniel Lilienthal Death – Dead : Daniel Lilienthal Obituary : Former Washington State Cougar WR passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident.
Former Washington State Cougar WR Daniel Lilienthal passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.
Former Washington State Cougar WR Daniel Lilienthal passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident last night.
Lilienthal recorded 4 catches for 32 yards during the 2015 season.
Tributes
We Lost a brother today smh, Daniel Lilienthal famously known to us as “Dan Post” lost his life in a horrific MotorCycle accident Last night Smh!
Dan Post was one of the hardest workers I’ve Ever Met, earning a scholarship at WSU as a walk-on! We gone miss you bro🙏🏾#LLDanPost😢 pic.twitter.com/CLhLgbK0ln
— Ivan McLennan (@Forever_Leisure) October 11, 2020
Theo Lawson wrote
Ivan McLennan says Daniel Lilienthal, a #WSU receiver who earned a scholarship after initially walking on to the Cougars football team, has died in a motorcycle accident.
