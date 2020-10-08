Wrestler Cord Pearce Death – Dead : Cord Pearce Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Wrestler Cord Pearce has died, according to a statement posted online on October 8. 2020.
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to inform our wrestling family on the loss of our wrestler and friend, Cord Pearce. Cord was a very hard working young man whose fun and energetic personality lit up our wrestling room! He was an outstanding wrestler and a friend to us all! We will miss him greatly, and he will forever be remembered!
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
- My heart breaks for his family and all his friends. Will miss seeing him around and watching him wrestle. Prayers to all that loved him.
