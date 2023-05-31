Wrestler Protest: The Story Behind the Decision to Keep Medal and What’s Next in the Strategy

Wrestler Protest: Why the Wrestler Returned Without Shedding the Medal in the Ganga, Now What is the Next Strategy

The wrestling community in India has been in turmoil after a wrestler returned from the Tokyo Olympics without shedding his medal in the river Ganga. Sumit Malik, who won a bronze medal in the freestyle wrestling category, had promised to shed his medal in the Ganga as a mark of respect to the river and the country’s culture. However, he returned without fulfilling his promise, citing personal reasons.

The incident sparked outrage among wrestling fans and the general public, who accused the wrestler of taking his pledge lightly. Many felt that Sumit Malik had disrespected the country’s traditions and culture by not fulfilling his promise. The wrestler, on his part, defended his decision, saying that he had faced personal issues that prevented him from going through with his pledge.

The incident has led to a debate on social media, with many people questioning the relevance of such pledges in modern times. Some have argued that wrestlers should focus on their sport and not get caught up in such symbolic gestures. Others have defended the practice, saying that it is a way of paying tribute to the country’s heritage and culture.

So, what is the next strategy for the wrestling community? Some have suggested that wrestlers should be more careful about making such promises in the future. They should only make a pledge if they are sure that they can fulfill it. Others have called for a more proactive approach, with wrestlers taking an active role in promoting the country’s culture and traditions.

One idea that has been put forward is to organize a cultural exchange program for wrestlers. This would involve inviting foreign wrestlers to India and exposing them to the country’s rich cultural heritage. Indian wrestlers would also get a chance to learn about the cultures of other countries and develop a more global perspective.

Another idea is to organize workshops and seminars for wrestlers on the country’s traditions and culture. This would help wrestlers understand the significance of these practices and develop a deeper appreciation for them. They would also learn how to effectively communicate the importance of these traditions to the public.

In conclusion, the Sumit Malik incident has highlighted the need for wrestlers to be more mindful of their pledges and promises. However, it has also opened up a debate on the role of wrestlers in promoting the country’s culture and traditions. The wrestling community should take this opportunity to reflect on how they can play a more proactive role in preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage.

