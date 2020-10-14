Wrestler Ryan Smile Death – Dead : Ryan Smile Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Wrestler Ryan Smile has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

I only met Ryan Smile once earlier this year after being a fan of his from before I was on shows. He was an absolute pleasure to be around backstage & I was looking forward to being on more shows with him, truly heartbreaking news, my thoughts are with his friends & family ❤️

I got to see Ryan wrestle in person at least once a month for the better part of 3 years in Ireland at @OTT_wrestling and every single time, he stole the whole damn show #RIPRyanSmile pic.twitter.com/PzGU9r2zw0

I am very sad to hear about the passing away of independent wrestler Ryan Smile

So sad to hear about Ryan Smile, he was a huge part of what got me into OTT and indie wrestling to begin with. RIP.

@Paddy_Mski wrote

Mental health is a very serious issue & I feel platforms like Twitter give people an instant gateway to judge & in alot of cases destroy people’s mental health. You never know what will push people to the edge.

Love one another.

R.I.P Ryan Smile Green heart

Christian Davies wrote

Ryan Smile was always someone who I looked up to in wrestling. He could seemingly do it all with ease. Truly heartbreaking, he was always laughing and always taking the piss out of

@TheHarveyDale . My thoughts go out to his family. RIP.

Conor McManus wrote

When I started attending OTT events Ryan Smile was always a standout and a pleasure to watch in action. #RIPRyanSmile

Matthew Macklin wrote

RIP Ryan Smile. He was the heart of OTT in the early days, and Irish wrestling would never have gotten to where it is without his contributions. He even designed the OTT logo.

Lawz wrote

Without Ryan Smile people wouldn’t have chanted Zookeeper at me for several years, he had the ability to make a impromptu adlib into a moment that lasted forever. Terribly sad news. Rest in peace Ryan.

Steven Barber wrote

This one hurts RIP Ryan smile only knew you through wrestling but was always always amazing with me and the chats we had had a genuine love for you as a person hope you’ve found peace

Messy4mind wrote

R.I.P Ryan Smile’s as a Wrestling Fan and seeing Ryan Perform this he was such a young talent Frowning face please if you are struggling please reach out we can’t afford to loose anymore lives due to mental health Worried face Red heart

Aidan wrote

Smile vs Hero was my first jaw-on-the-floor OTT match and him finally beating Pete for the belt was a all-time great moment, what made OTT/Tivoli special at that time. Really sad to hear of Ryan’s passing.

johnathon wrote

RIP Ryan Smile he wrested the first show I saw live was brilliant horrible news man

Daniel Smith wrote

Been a rough couple of days yesterday Spidar Boodrow passed away and today Ryan Smiles a standout on the English scene passed away today. RIP to both of you thoughts with your friends and families