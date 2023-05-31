“Wrestling career of Vinesh Phogat”: A Glance at Vinesh Phogat’s Life in 2023: Home, Automobiles, Family, Wealth, Earnings, Wrestling, Bio, and Profession

Vinesh Phogat Lifestyle 2023: House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, Income, Wrestling, Biography & Career

Biography and Career

Vinesh Phogat is an Indian wrestler who was born on August 25, 1994, in the Balali village of Haryana. She was born into a family of wrestlers, with her grandfather, Mahavir Singh Phogat, being a renowned wrestling coach. She was trained by her uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is also a coach.

Vinesh started wrestling at a very young age and represented India in multiple international tournaments. She won a gold medal in the 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. She has also won gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships.

Vinesh suffered a major setback in her career when she suffered a knee injury during the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, she made a strong comeback and won a gold medal in the 50kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast.

House, Cars, and Family

Vinesh Phogat hails from a family of wrestlers, and wrestling has been a part of her life since childhood. She comes from a small village in Haryana, where her family has a modest house. However, with her success in wrestling, Vinesh has been able to buy a new house for her family.

Vinesh Phogat is unmarried and has not disclosed any information about her personal life. She is known to be very close to her family and often shares pictures of her family on social media.

Vinesh Phogat has not disclosed any information about the cars she owns.

Net Worth and Income

Vinesh Phogat’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Her primary source of income is wrestling. She has won several medals in international tournaments, which have contributed to her net worth.

Apart from wrestling, Vinesh Phogat is also associated with several brands. She has been a brand ambassador for companies like Herbalife, Tata Motors, and Bridgestone.

Wrestling Achievements

Vinesh Phogat has won several medals in international tournaments. Some of her major achievements are:

Gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in the 48kg category

Gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast in the 50kg category

Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta in the 50kg category

Silver medal at the 2015 Asian Championships held in Doha in the 48kg category

Bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships held in Nur-Sultan in the 53kg category

Conclusion

Vinesh Phogat is one of the most successful female wrestlers in India. She comes from a family of wrestlers and has been trained by her uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat. Vinesh has won several medals in international tournaments and has been a brand ambassador for several companies. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

