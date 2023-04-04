Wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 76.

Breaking News: The sad news has just been released that Bushwhacker Butch has passed away.

The world of professional wrestling has lost a legend as news emerged that Bushwhacker Butch, born Robert George Blair, has passed away. The announcement was made by Carlos M. Bolaños on Twitter, a news that has shocked the wrestling community worldwide.

Bushwhacker Butch was one half of the infamous tag team the Bushwhackers with Luke Williams. The pair were known for their wild and eccentric antics in and out of the ring, which made them fan favorites in different parts of the world.

Born in New Zealand in 1944, Blair started wrestling in the mid-1960s and became a star in various wrestling organizations around the globe. However, it was his run in the WWE (then known as the WWF) that cemented his legacy in the wrestling industry. The Bushwhackers’ signature walk to the ring, where they would swing their arms and legs wildly while sticking their tongues out, made them instantly recognizable.

Bushwhacker Butch’s impact on the industry extended beyond his in-ring work. He is widely regarded as a mentor and trainer to many successful wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Edge and former WWE Champion JBL. He was known for his willingness to teach wrestlers and help them improve their craft, earning him respect from both colleagues and fans.

Following his retirement from in-ring competition, Blair remained active in the wrestling community, attending fan conventions and signing autographs for fans. He was a beloved figure in the wrestling world, and his passing has left many fans and colleagues heartbroken.

Bushwhacker Butch’s legacy in the wrestling world will continue to live on, inspiring future generations of wrestlers to come. He will always be remembered for his unique personality, entertaining performances, and his passion for the industry that he loved. Rest in peace, Bushwhacker Butch.

Source : @CarlosWorld007

BREAKING NEWS: BUSHWHACKER BUTCH HAS PASSED AWAY!!! pic.twitter.com/RTfbbG7vWX — Carlos M. Bolaños (@CarlosWorld007) April 3, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: BUSHWHACKER BUTCH HAS PASSED AWAY!!! pic.twitter.com/RTfbbG7vWX — Carlos M. Bolaños 🗯 (@CarlosWorld007) April 3, 2023