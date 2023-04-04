Wrestling legend Butch Miller dies.

In terribly sorrowful news, Bushwhacker Luke has confirmed on his Facebook page that his enduring tag partner Butch Miller has passed away.

Miller, whose real name was Robert Miller, was born on October 20, 1944, in Auckland, New Zealand. He began his career in the 1960s, working for various promotions in Australia and New Zealand before venturing to the United States in 1981.

Miller and Luke, whose real name is Brian Wickens, formed The Sheepherders tag team and gained notoriety for their rough style and wild antics in the ring. They wrestled for numerous promotions, including WWE, WCW, and ECW, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

The Sheepherders retired from active wrestling in 1996, but Miller remained active in the business, working as a trainer for younger wrestlers. He was known for his toughness, both in and out of the ring, and was beloved by those who knew him.

News of Miller’s passing has sparked an outpouring of condolences from the wrestling community, with many wrestlers and fans expressing their sadness at the loss of such a legendary figure.

“Rest in peace, Butch Miller,” tweeted WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. “A tough, rugged, and skilled wrestler who was always a pro. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Fellow wrestler Paul Roma added, “So sad to hear that Butch Miller has passed away. He was one of the toughest guys I ever knew and a great wrestler. RIP.”

Miller’s impact on the wrestling world cannot be understated. He will be remembered as a true legend of the sport, and his contributions will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Butch Miller.

Source : @WebIsJericho

https://t.co/6RkjJU83JF In incredibly sad news, it has been confirmed by Bushwhacker Luke on his Facebook page that his long-time tag partner Butch Miller has passed away. — Web Is Jericho (@WebIsJericho) April 3, 2023

