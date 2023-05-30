“wrestling suspension”: WFI warned of suspension by World Wrestling Federation for mistreatment of wrestlers

Wrestlers’ Protest: World Wrestling Body Threatens WFI with Suspension, Condemns Treatment of Grapplers

The ongoing protest by Indian wrestlers has raised concerns from the United World Wrestling (UWW), the world wrestling governing body. In a statement, UWW expressed its disappointment over the treatment of the wrestlers and threatened to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if its pending elections are not held within the stipulated time.

UWW has also condemned the abuse of power and sexual harassment allegations against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The world governing body urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

India’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against Singh. They have accused him of misusing his power and not addressing their grievances. The wrestlers, along with hundreds of their supporters, had planned to immerse their medals in the Ganga river in Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. However, after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait, who sought a five-day time to resolve the issue, they called off their plan.

UWW’s Concerns and Threats

In its statement, UWW expressed its concerns about the ongoing protest and the treatment of the wrestlers. The world governing body also highlighted the pending elections of WFI and threatened to suspend the federation if the elections are not held within the stipulated time.

UWW said that it would request further information about the next elective general assembly from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the ad-hoc committee of WFI. The statement also noted that UWW would hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm its support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns.

UWW’s condemnation of the treatment of the wrestlers and its threats of suspending WFI reflect the severity of the situation. The world governing body’s involvement in the matter could potentially put pressure on the Indian authorities to take swift action and resolve the issue.

Wrestlers’ Allegations Against Singh

The wrestlers have accused Singh of misusing his power and not addressing their grievances. They have also alleged that he sexually harassed them and created a hostile environment in the training camp.

The wrestlers have been protesting for weeks, demanding Singh’s resignation and a fair investigation into the allegations. However, the former WFI chief has denied all the allegations and refused to step down from his position.

The wrestlers’ protest has gained national attention, with many people supporting their cause. However, the lack of action from the authorities has frustrated the wrestlers, resulting in their decision to immerse their medals in the Ganga river.

Conclusion

The United World Wrestling’s involvement in the ongoing protest by Indian wrestlers reflects the severity of the situation. UWW’s condemnation of the treatment of the wrestlers and its threats of suspending WFI could potentially put pressure on the Indian authorities to take swift action and resolve the issue.

The allegations against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are serious and demand a fair and impartial investigation. The wrestlers have a right to a safe and supportive training environment, and their grievances must be addressed promptly.

It is crucial that the Indian authorities take swift action to resolve the issue and ensure justice for the wrestlers. The world is watching, and the Indian authorities must act swiftly to restore the integrity of the sport and address the concerns of the wrestlers.

