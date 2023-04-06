Mutsugoro, who was an acclaimed author and also known as Masanori Hata, breathed his last on April 5, at the age of 87, following a heart attack. He suffered a sudden collapse at his home and didn’t make it to the hospital alive. Mutsugoro was a great admirer of animals, and his life was filled with joy and contentment.

Renowned writer Masanori Hata, known by the pen name “Mutsugoro,” passed away on April 5th at the age of 87 due to a heart attack. The writer collapsed in his home and was immediately taken to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away.

Hata was a well-known writer in Japan with a prolific career spanning decades. He wrote about a variety of topics, from animals to politics, often using a humorous tone that garnered him a loyal following. He had a special affinity for animals and was widely recognized as an advocate for animal rights.

Hata’s love for animals was evident in his writing, which often featured animals as main characters, highlighting their unique personalities and quirks. His most well-known book, “Mutsugoro the Liar,” is a charming tale about a mischievous cat named Mutsugoro who gets into all sorts of trouble. The book quickly became a best-seller and has been enjoyed by generations of children.

Aside from his writing, Hata was also actively involved in animal welfare organizations and campaigns. He believed that animals were not just creatures to be used by humans but should be treated with compassion and respect. He often used his platform as a writer to bring attention to the mistreatment of animals and the need for stronger animal welfare laws in Japan.

Hata lived a long and fulfilling life dedicated to his craft and his love for animals. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of readers and animal lovers alike.

