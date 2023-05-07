“Wrong place at wrong time” Today : Woman’s Daughter Believes Mother was Unfortunate Victim of a Random Shooting

Woman’s Daughter Claims Her Mother Was in the Wrong Place at the Wrong Time When She Was Shot and Killed

Rihana Gilbert, a mother of two and grandmother, was shot and killed outside of an Ohio auto parts store on Friday. Gilbert’s daughter, Ta’la Calloway, says her mother was in the wrong place at the wrong time and did not deserve to be shot. Calloway plans to fight for justice for her mother and remembers her as an amazing woman who expressed herself through poetry. Another man was also shot and seriously injured on the same day, and it is unclear at this time if criminal charges have been filed against the suspect or if he remains in jail.

