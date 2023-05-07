“Wrong place at wrong time” Today : Woman’s Daughter Says Her Mother was Unfortunate to be at the Wrong Place and Time During Deadly Shooting

Woman’s Daughter Claims Her Mother Was at the Wrong Place and Time When She Was Fatally Shot

Rihana Gilbert was shot and killed outside of an Ohio auto parts store on Friday afternoon. The daughter of the victim, Ta’la Calloway, told WOIO that her mother was in the wrong place at the wrong time and did not deserve to be shot. Calloway has vowed to fight for justice for her mother, who was a mother of two, a grandmother, business owner, and published poet. Another man was also shot and seriously injured on the same day. It is unknown if criminal charges have been filed against the suspect and if he remains in jail.

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

Source Link :Daughter of woman shot, killed said her mother was in wrong place at wrong time/