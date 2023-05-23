“wrong-way crash victim” : 10-year-old killed, man arrested in Loop 202 wrong-way crash

“Man Arrested in Wrong-Way Crash That Resulted in Death of 10-Year-Old Boy and Hospitalization of Others”

On Sunday, a tragic incident occurred on Loop 202 where a 10-year-old boy lost his life and a man was taken into custody following a wrong-way crash. Currently, two adults and another child are receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

News Source : KNXV – Phoenix Scripps

