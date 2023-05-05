“Wrong way driver kills New York teens” Today : Police report: Driver going wrong way kills New York teens and injures 2 others.

Two teenage boys were tragically killed and two others injured on Wednesday night when a man driving under the influence drove the wrong way down a street in Long Island. Amandeep Singh, 34, was driving his 2019 Dodge Ram southbound in the northbound lanes around 10:20 p.m. in Jericho, New York when he collided with a 2019 Alpha Romero four-door sedan occupied by four teenage boys. Two of the boys, both 14, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two teens, 16 and 17, were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Singh, of Roslyn, New York, fled the scene after the initial collision and struck another vehicle, a 2023 Volvo driven by a 49-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male passenger. Both were treated at the scene and released. Police charged Singh with aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Nassau County Police Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick described the scene as “probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I’ve seen in a long time.” He noted that “the debris field… it was almost like the car exploded.” Singh was arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Singh’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.

Prosecutors said Singh’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was twice the legal limit at the time of the collision, and he had previously been convicted of a DWI and gang assault as a teenager. In comments to FOX 5 NYC, Singh’s attorney described his client as a family man with a college degree and law-abiding.

Local reports identified the two 14-year-olds killed as Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both of whom played on their high school’s varsity tennis team. Police said the teens had just gotten a bite to eat after playing a match before the collision.

The tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence. Every year, thousands of people die in alcohol-related crashes, and countless more are injured. Despite widespread awareness campaigns and strict laws against drunk driving, it remains a persistent problem on our roads.

It is up to every individual to take responsibility for their actions. If you plan on drinking, arrange for a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service. And if you suspect someone is driving under the influence, do not hesitate to report it to the authorities. Together, we can all work to make our roads safer for everyone.

News Source : Bradford Betz,Andrea Vacchiano

Source Link :New York teens killed, 2 others injured by driver going wrong way, police say/