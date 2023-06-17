Wrong-way driver suspected in fiery fatal crash that killed unidentified pickup truck driver

firey fatal crash victim in Afton, MN : Wrong-way driver suspected in fiery fatal crash on I-94 in Minnesota, pickup driver dead

According to KROC-AM News, a fatal crash occurred on a section of interstate in eastern Minnesota, and it is suspected that a wrong-way driver caused the accident. The State Patrol was alerted to the crash on I-94 at the Manning Ave. exit, approximately 11 miles east of St. Paul, at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. The state crash report revealed that a pick-up truck was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 and collided head-on with a FedEx semi-truck. Both vehicles caught fire, and the pick-up truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the FedEx driver was rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was rerouted in both directions for around five hours, and I-94 east remains closed as of 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is working to identify the pick-up truck driver.

Read Full story : Fiery Fatal Construction Zone Crash Shuts Down MN Interstate /

News Source : News Talk 1340 KROC-AM

Construction Zone Safety Minnesota Interstate Accidents Fiery Crash Prevention Measures Highway Traffic Control Roadway Hazard Awareness