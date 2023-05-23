Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Suspect and Bars in South Carolina Beach Crash That Killed Bride

Jamie Lee Komoroski : Wrongful death lawsuit filed in South Carolina crash that killed bride, alleges overserving by bars and taqueria

A new lawsuit has been filed against a woman who allegedly drove while intoxicated and caused a fatal crash that killed a bride and injured her groom and two other passengers. The suit also includes four bars that served the woman “copious amounts of alcohol” despite her visibly intoxicated state. The establishments named in the complaint are El Gallo Bar & Grill, Snapper Jacks, the Drop In Bar & Dali, and the Crab Shack. The complaint alleges that these bars either allowed the woman to become intoxicated or continued serving her alcohol despite recognizing her inebriated state. The owner of El Gallo Bar & Grill declined to comment, while the other three establishments did not respond to emails. The lawsuit also includes a taqueria that recently hired the woman, alleging that an unnamed Taco Boy supervisor coerced her into consuming “a dangerous amount of alcohol” at an employee function before the crash. Taco Boy denied the allegations. The family of the deceased bride seeks unspecified damages, with the family’s attorney hoping that the civil lawsuit will bring more details about the events preceding the tragedy. The woman faces charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury.

News Source : Insurance Journal

