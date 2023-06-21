Wrongful death lawsuit may be filed by family of man killed in mass shooting in Willowbrook area today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Before the mass shooting at a Juneteenth weekend party in Willowbrook, some residents in the area had expressed opposition to the large gathering. Despite this, a few hundred people gathered at a shopping center parking lot for the third annual Juneteenth celebration, which turned violent with fights breaking out and eventually gunfire in the early hours of Sunday. Reginald Meadows, a 31-year-old father of two, was killed and 22 others were injured. Flyers had been promoting the event for weeks, and a film production crew had been invited to record a local rapper’s music video. Meadows’ family is considering filing a wrongful death case against the property owner of the shopping center, as the event had been promoted and advertised in advance. Two tenants of the shopping center also continued selling alcohol past their closing time. Meadows’ family is described as devastated, and a GoFundMe has been created to raise money for funeral expenses.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

Source Link :Family of man killed in Willowbrook-area mass shooting may file wrongful death suit/