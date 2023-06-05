“WTC final impact players”: Top 5 Players Poised to Make a Significant Impact in the WTC Final

The World Test Championship final between Australia and India is set to take place at The Oval, England, and both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward to clinch the coveted Test mace. The match will be played with a neutral Dukes ball, which could add an element of unpredictability to the proceedings.

Several players from both teams could play defining roles in the match, but here are the top 5 cricketers who can make a big impact in the WTC final:

Mohammed Siraj: With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out, Mohammed Siraj will be one of India’s key bowlers in the final. Siraj has been in terrific form with the red ball, and his ability to make the ball nip back into the right-handers could trouble the Australian batsmen. Siraj has claimed 18 wickets in 5 matches in England so far, and he will be looking to continue his good run in the final. Cameron Green: Australia’s young all-rounder Cameron Green could be the surprise package in the middle order. Green has a big match temperament and can be brutal once he finds his rhythm. The 24-year-old has slightly underperformed in Tests so far, but his spectacular debut season in the IPL has given him a lot of confidence. Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins is the most important member of the Australian Squad. The tall seamer will be leading the bowling attack and has a tremendous record in English conditions. Cummins will be keen to complete the unfinished job after having to return home to look after his ailing mother in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Apart from being their key bowler, Cummins is a born leader and will be looking to make an impact as the Test skipper. Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will have all the eyeballs from India on him as he will be opening the batting. With the impeccable consistency he had during the last tour, he got to his first Test century in England at The Oval itself. Rohit had a good time batting against Australia and will be looking to set the tone from the start. Steve Smith: Steven Smith is arguably one of the greatest modern-day Test batters. Smudge averages 59.55 in 16 Tests played in England and has scored two centuries at The Oval, where the final will take place. Smith will be looking to make up for his struggles in the last series against India and will be a key player in Australia’s batting order.

In conclusion, the WTC final promises to be a thrilling encounter, and these five players could make a significant impact on the outcome of the match. While both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, it will ultimately come down to who performs on the day. The cricketing world will be eagerly watching as the two heavyweights battle it out for the Test mace.

