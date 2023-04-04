WWE Hall of Famer Bushwacker Butch dies at 78

At the WrestleMania event, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwacker Butch experienced a medical emergency and has passed away at the age of 78.

Legendary WWE Tag Team Member Bushwacker Butch Passes Away at 78

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Bob ‘Butch’ Miller, famously known as Bushwacker Butch, at the age of 78. Miller was a part of the legendary WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwackers.

The news of his passing came following a medical emergency that Miller suffered while attending WrestleMania 39-related events over the weekend in Los Angeles. After being admitted to a hospital, Miller’s short stay only ended with confirmation of his passing.

His longtime tag team partner, Bushwacker Luke, shared the news and paid tribute to him on his social media handle. Bushwacker Luke writes, “Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob “Butch” Miller. My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten, and all of his grandchildren.”

The Bushwackers were known for their outrageous ring entrance, walking to the ring with their unmistakable “Bushwacker Walk” and licked the faces of both fans and opponents alike. The duo was well-known around the world, from their New Zealand roots all the way to the United States and Canada, appearing in the largest venues in front of the biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen.

In addition to their induction into the WWE and Pro Wrestling Hall of Fames, The Bushwackers hold an impressive record of being 26-time tag team champions across various promotions worldwide, including seven reigns of NWA tag team championships.

Bushwacker Luke took a trip down memory lane while paying tribute to his longtime friend and partner. He reminisced about their early days in the ring and their journey together, from New Zealand to Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, before “invading” the North American territories in Canada and the United States as The Sheepherders.

In 1988, the duo got a call from the offices in Connecticut with an offer to join the largest and fastest growing wrestling promotion in the world, the WWF/E, which led to the famous formation of The Bushwhackers. Their time as The Bushwhackers saw them take on the biggest names in the business and cemented their legacy in the world of professional wrestling.

Bushwacker Luke and Bob “Butch” Miller accomplished it all together, and their iconic and unique performances will always be remembered by their fans worldwide. The duo’s dedication to their craft led to their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses for Bushwacker Butch. You can donate here to help his loved ones at this difficult time.

In conclusion, the world has lost a legend, a great athlete, and a kind-hearted man. Bob “Bushwacker Butch” Miller will always be remembered and celebrated for his contribution to the world of professional wrestling.