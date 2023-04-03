WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, whose real name was Bob Miller, has died at 78 years of age.

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Bob Miller, who was better known as the WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch. Miller passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy that is second to none in the world of professional wrestling.

Miller was born in New Zealand in 1944 and began his wrestling career in the 1960s. He quickly became known for his tough-as-nails style and his willingness to take on anyone who dared to step into the ring with him.

In 1985, Miller and his tag-team partner, Luke Williams, joined the WWE (then known as the WWF) and became known as the Bushwhackers. The duo quickly became fan favorites thanks to their wild antics and their penchant for entering the ring by marching in a straight line while swinging their arms wildly.

The Bushwhackers went on to have a successful career in the WWE, winning multiple tag team championships and facing off against some of the biggest names in wrestling history. Miller retired from wrestling in 2001 but continued to make appearances at wrestling events and conventions.

In addition to his wrestling career, Miller was also a successful businessman, owning a number of restaurants and bars in his native New Zealand. He was also known for his philanthropy, donating time and money to a number of charities in both New Zealand and the United States.

Miller’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow wrestlers and fans alike. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon issued a statement praising Miller as “one of the most beloved figures in the history of our industry” and saying that he would be deeply missed.

Ultimately, Miller’s legacy will be as one of the most entertaining and beloved wrestlers of all time. His larger-than-life persona and his willingness to give his all in the ring made him a true legend in the world of professional wrestling.

Source : @WWEalerts

