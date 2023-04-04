WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch has died.

The passing of Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller, a Hall of Famer, has left WWE deeply sorrowful.

WWE offers its sympathies to Miller’s loved ones, admirers, and supporters.

The wrestling world has lost a beloved icon in the passing of Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller, who was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Miller was an incredible wrestler, known for his powerful moves and signature style, which made him a favorite among fans around the world.

The news of his passing has saddened the entire wrestling community, and WWE has extended its condolences to Miller’s family, friends, and fans. Miller was revered for his dedication to the sport of wrestling and for his unwavering commitment to his fans.

Throughout his illustrious career, Miller proved himself to be one of the most talented and accomplished wrestlers in the business. He was a formidable force in the ring and was known for his incredible strength, endurance, and agility. He also had a unique sense of style that set him apart from other wrestlers of his time.

Miller’s accomplishments in the ring have been widely recognized, both during his career and in the years since his retirement. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, a testament to his undeniable impact on the world of professional wrestling.

But it was Miller’s kindness, generosity, and dedication to his fans that truly set him apart. He was known for his warm and approachable demeanor, and he always took the time to connect with his supporters, whether it was through a friendly conversation or a quick photo.

Miller’s legacy will live on for generations to come, as he inspired countless wrestlers and fans alike throughout his storied career. The wrestling world will never forget the incredible impact he had on the sport, and he will be missed dearly.

Rest in peace, Bushwhacker Butch.

Source : @WWEUK

WWE is saddened to learn that Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Miller’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/9vGCJRcxW1 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 4, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Miller’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/9vGCJRcxW1 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 4, 2023