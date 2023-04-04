WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch passes away.

WWE Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller’s passing has left WWE in grief.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller. WWE, along with the entire wrestling community, extends our deepest condolences to Miller’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Miller was a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling, known for his tag team partnership with Luke Williams as the Bushwhackers. With their unique and entertaining style, the duo became fan favorites in the 1980s and 1990s. Their high-energy performances and signature arm-swinging entrance gained them a loyal following and cemented their place in WWE history.

Beyond their in-ring success, Miller and Williams were also known for their kind and approachable personalities, making them revered not only by their fellow wrestlers but also by their countless admirers.

Miller’s legacy will continue to live on, as he has inspired generations of wrestlers to pursue their dreams and never give up on their passion for the sport. He will be missed greatly, but his impact on the industry will never be forgotten.

As we mourn the loss of this wrestling icon, let us also celebrate the life and contributions of Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller. May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all those who knew him.

Source : @WWE

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Miller’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/8Ox5EDYXh0 — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2023

