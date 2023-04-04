WWE Hall of Famer’s Sudden Death at 78

The WWE legend, Bushwhacker Butch, passed away at the age of 78 after abruptly falling ill upon his arrival for WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling Icon Bushwhacker Butch Passes Away at 78

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, whose real name was Bob Miller. The news of his death was confirmed by his nephew Luke on social media. Butch had traveled to Los Angeles for WrestleMania when he fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. While the cause of death has not been announced, a GoFundMe page was created to assist in covering his medical expenses.

Butch Miller and Luke Williams were a well-known tag team in WWE (formerly WWF) from 1988 to 1996. They were fan favorites for their comical approach, which included licking their adversaries and their famous way of marching with their hands by their sides.

As The Bushwhackers, they appeared in the largest venues in the world and in front of the biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen. They were introduced to the Hall of Fame Class of 2015 for their services to the now-global powerhouse firm throughout its national expansion.

Tributes are pouring in for the wrestling icon from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Jake “The Snake” Roberts called him “one of the toughest son of a guns to put on tights” and one of the most entertaining. Butch and Luke finished their WWE career in 1996 after Luke sustained a neck injury.

Born in New Zealand, Butch began his wrestling career in 1964 at the age of 20. He eventually settled in America and became a wrestling icon. He is survived by his wife Helen, two daughters, and grandchildren.

In memory of the legendary wrestler, fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to express their condolences and honor Butch’s legacy. Butch Miller will always be remembered for his entertaining performances in the ring and his larger-than-life personality.