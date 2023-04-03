WWE icon Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

At the age of 78, the renowned wrestling icon Bushwhacker Butch has passed away.

Retired professional wrestler Bushwhacker Butch, whose real name is Johnathan William Miller, passed away at the age of 78. He was known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) as one half of the tag team The Bushwhackers, along with his partner Luke Williams.

The wrestling world has taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Butch. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross tweeted, “Sad to hear of the passing of Butch of the Bushwackers. A real character and a great man. He always made me smile. RIP my friend.” Current WWE superstar Big E also shared his thoughts, tweeting, “Rest In Peace to the man who gave us one of the greatest walks of all time. Condolences to the family and friends of Butch. Bushwackers 4 Life.”

Butch began his wrestling career in his native New Zealand in the 1960s, and later moved to the United States in the 1980s to join the WWF. The Bushwhackers were known for their bizarre behavior and unorthodox style in the ring, often licking and biting their opponents. They were beloved by fans and remained a popular team for many years.

Butch retired from wrestling in 2001 and returned to New Zealand, where he lived with his wife and children. Despite his success in the wrestling world, he remained humble and never forgot where he came from. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others.

The news of Butch’s passing has deeply saddened the wrestling community, but his legacy as a beloved and memorable performer will live on. Rest in peace, Butch.

WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch has passed away at 78 years old. https://t.co/LDFVtC1VHr — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 3, 2023

