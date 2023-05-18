WWE Iconic Wrestler Billy Graham Passes Away at 79 Years Old

WWE Wrestling Legend Billy Graham Dies at Age 79

William James Myers, better known by his ring name “Superstar” Billy Graham, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 79. The news of his death came as a shock to the wrestling community and his fans around the world.

The Early Years of Billy Graham

Billy Graham was born on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He started his wrestling career in the late 1960s, working for various wrestling promotions across the United States. However, it was his stint in the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), now known as WWE, that made him a household name.

Billy Graham’s Rise to Fame in WWE

Billy Graham joined WWE in 1975 and quickly became one of the biggest stars of the company. He was known for his muscular physique, flamboyant personality, and unique ring attire, which included colorful tie-dye shirts and bandanas.

During his time in WWE, Billy Graham won the WWWF Heavyweight Championship, defeating Bruno Sammartino in 1977. He held the title for nearly ten months before losing it to Bob Backlund. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, with partner Ivan Putski and later with partner Jimmy Snuka.

Billy Graham was a pioneer in the wrestling industry, as he was one of the first wrestlers to use interviews to promote himself and his matches. He also inspired many wrestlers that came after him, including Hulk Hogan, who credited Graham as his biggest influence.

Billy Graham’s Legacy in Wrestling

Billy Graham retired from wrestling in the late 1980s but remained involved in the industry as a coach and mentor to younger wrestlers. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, and his legacy continues to inspire wrestlers to this day.

Beyond wrestling, Billy Graham also had a successful career as a motivational speaker, promoting health and fitness to people around the world. He wrote several books on fitness, including “The Superstar Billy Graham Way to Fitness and Success.”

Final Thoughts on Billy Graham’s Passing

Billy Graham was a larger-than-life figure in the wrestling world, and his passing is a loss for the industry and his fans. He will be remembered for his charisma, his innovative approach to wrestling, and his impact on the sport.

Rest in peace, Superstar Billy Graham.

