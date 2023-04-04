WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch, 78, dead.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of iconic WWE figure, Bushwhacker Butch, at the age of 78. May he rest in peace.

Legendary professional wrestler Bushwhacker Butch has died at the age of 78. The New Zealand-born wrestler captivated fans across the world with his unique sense of style and larger-than-life personality. Born as Thomas Earthquake, Butch carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry by adopting the moniker of Bushwhacker Butch.

Throughout his career, Butch established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the ring. He performed as one half of the infamous tag team duo The Bushwhackers, alongside wrestler Luke Williams. Together, they won several championships and became fan favorites for their unorthodox wrestling style and signature “battering ram” move.

Fans of Butch remember him as a brawler who never backed down from a challenge. He was known for his crazy antics and wild sense of humor, which often left audiences in stitches. Despite his larger-than-life persona, Butch was always humble and gracious to his fans, who he lovingly referred to as “Bushwhacker Maniacs.”

In the wake of Butch’s death, tributes have poured in from fellow wrestlers and fans alike. Many shared their memories of Butch and spoke about the impact he had on their lives. WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik tweeted, “RIP my brother Butch. You are a true inspiration for all of us.” WWE Superstar Roman Reigns also paid homage to Butch, saying that he was fortunate to have shared a ring with him and that he will never forget the experience.

Butch’s death is a huge loss for the wrestling community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his career. His influence on the sport will not be forgotten, and he will always be remembered as a true legend of the industry.

RIP: WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch has died at 78 pic.twitter.com/AovOluBHk8 — Breaking News Alerts 🚨 (@NBLNewsLIVE) April 3, 2023