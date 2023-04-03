WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

At the age of 78, WWE icon Bushwhacker Butch has expired.

Legendary wrestler Bushwhacker Butch has passed away at the age of 78. Born Robert James Miller, he was best known for his work in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Butch debuted in the wrestling industry in 1964, after being trained by legendary wrestler “Wild” Red Berry. He began his career under the name Robert Miller, but later changed his ring name to Butch Miller.

After competing in various territories, Butch joined the WWF in 1985 as one half of the tag team The Bushwhackers, alongside Luke Williams. The duo quickly became fan favorites, adopting the marching gimmick and licking the heads of unsuspecting fans.

The Bushwhackers remained a staple in the WWF throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, feuding with the likes of The Bolsheviks, The Natural Disasters, and The Nasty Boys. They also had a memorable appearance in the 1992 Royal Rumble, where they entered the match as a team and proceeded to march around the ring, eventually being eliminated by Earthquake.

Butch retired from wrestling in 2001, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 along with Luke Williams. His legacy as one of the most beloved characters in wrestling history will not be forgotten.

Fans and fellow wrestlers alike took to social media to pay tribute to Butch’s legacy, with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross saying, “God bless Butch Miller. A sweet man who enjoyed life and loved this business. RIP my friend.”

Our thoughts go out to Butch’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @TMZ

WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch has passed away at 78 years old. https://t.co/786ihMFpyT — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2023

WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch has passed away at 78 years old. https://t.co/786ihMFpyT — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2023