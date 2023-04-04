WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

Bushwhacker Butch, the iconic figure of WWE, has died at the age of 78.

Iconic professional wrestler, Luke Williams – better known as Bushwhacker Butch – has passed away at the age of 78. The former WWE superstar had battled with health issues for a long time prior to his death, which was confirmed by his family. The wrestler made his name in the 1980s and 1990s as part of the tag team “The Bushwhackers” alongside his partner, Bushwhacker Luke. The duo was renowned for their signature move, the “Bushwhacker Walk” and over-the-top style, which earned them a large fan base.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand in 1944, Williams began his career as a wrestler in his native country, before branching out to wrestle in Australia, North America and Europe. He debuted in the WWE in 1988 and quickly rose to fame, tagging with several other wrestlers including The Honky Tonk Man and Andre the Giant.

Williams will be remembered as one of the most beloved and enduring characters in the history of professional wrestling, entertaining generations of fans with his unique persona, distinctive costume and infectious personality. Fans across the world have taken to social media to express their condolences, with many sharing their favorite Butch and Bushwhackers memories.

While Bushwhacker Butch may be gone, his legacy will live on through his contributions to the world of professional wrestling. He will always be remembered for his unwavering dedication to the sport, his larger-than-life personality, and his infectious spirit. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @TMZ_Sports

WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch has passed away at 78 years old. https://t.co/3bWRv1xuNs — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 3, 2023

