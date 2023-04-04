WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

At 78 years old, famed WWE wrestler Bushwhacker Butch has died.

Iconic wrestler Luke Williams, better known as WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was confirmed on Twitter by TMZ, one of the leading entertainment news sources. Butch, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, became a household name in the wrestling world in the 1980s and 1990s as one half of the tag team duo The Bushwhackers.

During his career, Butch entertained fans around the world with his wild antics and trademark move of marching around the ring with his arms swinging, known as the “Bushwhacker Walk.” Alongside his partner, Butch won championships in multiple wrestling promotions, including the WWE, Stampede Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance.

Butch’s storied career in professional wrestling spanned over four decades. He first began wrestling in the 1960s in New Zealand and Australia before making his way to the United States in 1978. Butch continued to wrestle well into his 60s, and even made occasional appearances for independent wrestling promotions in recent years.

Butch was also known for his philanthropic work, including supporting various children’s hospitals and organizations that combat childhood cancer. His larger-than-life personality and dedication to fans made him a beloved figure among the wrestling community and beyond.

The news of Butch’s passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences from fans, friends, and fellow wrestlers on social media. WWE superstar The Rock tweeted, “Rest In Peace my friend. You paved the way for so many of us and entertained fans around the world for decades. You will always be remembered.” Former WCW wrestler Diamond Dallas Page also shared his condolences, writing, “Butch was one of the kindest, most generous people I ever had the pleasure of knowing. Rest easy, my friend.”

Butch leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and entertain fans for years to come. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

