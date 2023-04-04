WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

At the age of 78, Bushwhacker Butch, a WWE Hall of Famer and one of The Bushwhackers tag team, has passed away. #TheBushwhackers #WWE #WWERAW

The wrestling world is in mourning as news broke that WWE Hall of Famer and one half of The Bushwhackers, Bushwhacker Butch, has sadly passed away at the age of 78. The news was shared by WrestleWorld on Twitter, where fans and fellow wrestlers expressed their sadness and shared their memories of the iconic wrestler.

Born as Robert James Miller, Butch began his wrestling career back in the 1960s and gained recognition for his unique in-ring persona and trademark arm waving. He and his partner Luke Williams became known as The Sheepherders and achieved tremendous success in wrestling promotions around the world.

But it was in the 1980s when the duo entered the then-World Wrestling Federation that they became household names as The Bushwhackers. Their memorable entrance, where they marched down to the ring while swinging their arms and sticking out their tongues, became beloved by fans and remains a fan-favorite to this day.

Butch retired from in-ring competition in 2001 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 alongside Williams, cementing their legacy as one of the most memorable tag teams in wrestling history.

The news of Butch’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes and condolences from the wrestling community. WWE released a statement expressing their sadness and highlighting Butch’s contribution to the industry, calling him a “true original” and a “beloved member of the WWE family.”

Fans and fellow wrestlers took to social media to share their own memories of Butch and express their condolences. The Warrior Wrestling promotion, where Butch had appeared in recent years, shared a statement calling Butch a “class act” and “one of the most fun and understanding talents we have ever had on our shows.”

Butch’s passing is a significant loss to wrestling fans around the world. However, his legacy and impact on the industry will continue to live on through his iconic moments in the ring and the countless memories he has left behind. Rest in peace, Bushwhacker Butch.

