WWE legend “Bushwhacker Butch” dies at 78.

WWE Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller has died at the age of 78. His passing has been mourned by fans and fellow wrestlers alike, who have remembered him as a beloved performer and an excellent person.

Miller’s career in wrestling began in his native New Zealand, where he teamed up with Luke Williams to form the infamous “Sheepherders.” The team quickly gained a reputation for their wild brawling style and their willingness to do anything to win, including using weapons and cheating.

After finding success in New Zealand, the Sheepherders toured the world, competing in Japan, Canada, and the United States. They eventually signed with the World Wrestling Federation in 1988, where they were rebranded as the “Bushwhackers.”

As the Bushwhackers, Miller and Williams became one of the most beloved and entertaining tag teams in wrestling history. They were known for their distinctive march to the ring, their wild antics, and their ability to get the crowd cheering.

Miller retired from wrestling in 1997 but remained active in the industry as a trainer, mentor, and ambassador. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, where he was honored for his contributions to the sport and his enduring legacy as one of its most colorful characters.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to share their memories of Miller and to offer condolences to his family. Many have noted that he was a kind and generous person who was always willing to lend a helping hand, both inside and outside the ring.

Overall, Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller leaves behind a legacy as one of wrestling’s great performers and personalities. He will be deeply missed by his fans and all those who knew him.

