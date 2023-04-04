WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of WWE Hall of Fame legend Bob Miller, famously known as Bushwhacker Butch, at the age of 78. During their illustrious career, @BushwackerLuke and Butch captivated audiences for over five decades through various promotions. Their boundless energy and hilarious antics always left fans entertained. In recognition of their remarkable contributions, the tag team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Rest in peace, Bushwhacker Butch.

Born in New Zealand in 1944, Miller began his professional wrestling career in the early 1960s. He quickly established himself as a fan favorite with his signature move – the sheepherder’s walk – and his comedic antics inside and outside the ring.

In the 1980s, Miller teamed up with fellow wrestler Luke Williams to form the beloved duo known as The Bushwhackers. Together, they entertained crowds around the world with their exaggerated mannerisms, humorous antics, and unique brand of tag team wrestling.

The Bushwhackers were known for their unorthodox style, which often involved licking each other’s faces and acting like wild animals in the ring. Despite the comedic nature of their act, they were also fierce competitors, holding tag team championships in several major wrestling promotions.

In 2015, Miller and Williams were honored for their contributions to the industry when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony was a fitting tribute to two of the most beloved and entertaining wrestlers of all time.

Miller’s passing is a great loss to the wrestling world and to all those who knew him personally. In addition to his successful wrestling career, he was also a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will live on through the countless memories and laughter he brought to so many people’s lives.

Source : @MarcMero

