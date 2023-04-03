WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

Bushwhacker Butch, a WWE Hall of Famer, has died at 78 years of age.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, who died at the age of 78. The announcement was made by Wrestling on ComicBook.com via a tweet on April 3, 2023. The news has struck wrestling fans around the world, who have been paying their respects and sharing their memories of the legendary wrestler.

Bushwhacker Butch, whose real name was Robert Miller, was born in New Zealand in 1945. He began his professional wrestling career in the 1960s, and over the next few decades, he became a well-known and beloved figure in the wrestling world. He was best known for his tag team partnership with Luke Williams, as the duo known as The Bushwhackers.

The Bushwhackers were famous for their trademark marching style, as they would enter the ring flailing their arms and swinging their legs, in a manner reminiscent of soldiers on parade. By the time they debuted in the WWE in the late 1980s, they had already established themselves as a popular tag team in other promotions, and their antics won them the hearts of fans worldwide.

During their time in the WWE, The Bushwhackers engaged in feuds with some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Demolition, The Nasty Boys and The Beverly Brothers. They also appeared in several pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania VII, where they defeated The Beverly Brothers.

Bushwhacker Butch retired from wrestling in the late 1990s, but he remained an active member of the wrestling community, attending conventions and appearing at autograph signings. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, along with his longtime partner Luke Williams.

The news of Bushwhacker Butch’s passing has sent shock waves through the wrestling world, with fans and fellow wrestlers taking to social media to express their condolences. Many have shared their memories of watching The Bushwhackers in action, and have paid tribute to the impact that they had on the wrestling industry.

Bushwhacker Butch will be remembered as a larger-than-life figure in the world of professional wrestling. He was a charismatic performer who brought joy and excitement to fans around the world, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @WrestlingOnCB

#WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch has passed away at the age of 78: https://t.co/1I8XujNxQB pic.twitter.com/SLtJ9sJ3VQ — Wrestling on ComicBook.com (@WrestlingOnCB) April 3, 2023

