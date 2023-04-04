WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies.

Butch, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, has died #WWE

The world of professional wrestling is in shock following the announcement of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch. The news was first reported by Wrestling News on Twitter on April 3, 2023, and quickly spread throughout the wrestling community.

The New Zealand-born wrestler, whose real name was Robert Miller, was 79 years old at the time of his passing. He was best known for his time in the WWE during the 1980s and 1990s, where he formed a tag team with his partner, Bushwhacker Luke.

Together, the duo became known for their signature march to the ring, where they would swing their arms and lick the heads of unsuspecting fans. Despite their comedic antics, the Bushwhackers were a force to be reckoned with in the ring, and they won championships in multiple promotions around the world.

Butch’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief on social media, with many of his fellow wrestlers and fans expressing their condolences. WWE Superstar Natalya wrote on Twitter, “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Bushwhacker Butch. He was always so kind and supportive to me.”

Former WWE wrestler Chris Jericho tweeted, “Butch was one of the greatest guys I ever met in wrestling. Always had a smile on his face and a good word for everyone. Rest in peace my friend.”

Butch’s legacy in the world of professional wrestling will not be forgotten, and his impact on the industry will be felt for years to come. His larger-than-life personality and infectious smile will be remembered by fans and fellow wrestlers alike, and his contributions to the sport will be celebrated for generations to come.

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch has passed away https://t.co/oIbtW3Q0FF #WWE pic.twitter.com/YvOpAIPpHM — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 3, 2023

