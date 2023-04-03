WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch passes away at 78. RIP

We regret to inform that WWE Hall Of Famer Robert Miller, also known as Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away at the age of 78. May he rest in peace.

It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Robert Miller, also known as Bushwhacker Butch. He was 78 years old at the time of his death. Butch’s career in professional wrestling spanned several decades, and he was a beloved figure in the industry who will be sorely missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Born in New Zealand in 1944, Butch began his wrestling career there in the 1960s before moving on to work in various promotions around the world. He first gained notoriety in the United States as one half of the tag team The Sheepherders, which later became The Bushwhackers when they joined WWE in the late 1980s. The duo was known for their trademark “Bushwhacker Walk” and their over-the-top antics in the ring.

Butch retired from wrestling in the early 2000s but remained active in the industry as a trainer and mentor to up-and-coming wrestlers. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest performers in the history of professional wrestling.

Fans and colleagues have been sharing their condolences on social media, with many noting Butch’s kindness, generosity, and infectious sense of humor. He was a beloved figure who touched the lives of countless people, both in and out of the wrestling ring.

His death is a profound loss for the professional wrestling community, but his legacy will live on through the countless fans he entertained over the years and the wrestlers he inspired. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Butch.

Source : @dude_duff

Unfortunate news to report that WWE Hall Of Famer Robert Miller aka Bushwhacker Butch has passed away. He was 78 years old. RIP. pic.twitter.com/NvqUPUOS0u — COWBOY DUFF – カウボーイダフ (@dude_duff) April 3, 2023

