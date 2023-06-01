“WWE Live India”: All the essential details about the upcoming WWE Live show in India

WWE in India: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming WWE Live Event in India

WWE has been holding events in India since 1996, and the largest wrestling promotion in the world is once again all set to organize another live event in the country. As reported, the upcoming WWE Live event in India will take place on September 9, 2023, in Hyderabad. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming WWE Live Event in India:

Date and Location

The WWE Live event in India will take place on September 9, 2023, in Hyderabad.

Tickets

The tickets for the WWE India event can be booked from the official website of WWE. As of now, tickets are available for events till August 28, 2023. However, the tickets for the WWE India September event will be available soon.

Rumours

The expected venue of the event is rumored to be Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Also, according to several reports, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns will be present at the WWE India Live event.

There are speculations that the event will be kind of a Superstar Spectacle event. Previously WWE produced a special televised show named ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ for India. It is also rumored that ‘Indus Sher‘ which consists of wrestlers of Indian origin, Sanga and Veer Mahaan, will also be a part of the event.

Previously Held WWE Events in India

Here is a list of previously held WWE events in India:

WWF Tour Of India – February 1996 WWE Raw Tour of India – November 2002 WWE Live Tour India 2016 – January 2016 WWE Live India Supershow – December 2017

Conclusion

WWE’s return to India is exciting news for wrestling fans in the country. With the WWE Live event in India, fans get a chance to witness their favourite superstars live in action. The event is expected to be a huge success, and we can’t wait to see what WWE has in store for us. Keep an eye out for more updates on the upcoming WWE Live event in India.

