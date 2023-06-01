“WWE Money in the Bank ladder crashes”: Top 10 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match Crashes – June 1, 2023.

Money in the Bank ladder crashes: WWE Top 10, June 1, 2023

The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most anticipated events of the WWE calendar. It is a high-risk, high-reward match that sees superstars climb a ladder to grab a briefcase containing a contract for a world championship match. However, with high stakes come high risks, and ladder crashes are a common occurrence in this match. Here are the top 10 Money in the Bank ladder crashes in WWE history.

10. Kevin Owens crashes through a table

In the 2016 Money in the Bank ladder match, Kevin Owens climbed a ladder to grab the briefcase. However, he was met with interference from Sami Zayn and Cesaro, who pushed the ladder, causing Owens to crash through a table outside the ring.

9. Sheamus falls from the top of the ladder

In the 2011 Money in the Bank ladder match, Sheamus was climbing the ladder when he was met with interference from Christian. Sheamus fell from the top of the ladder and crashed to the mat below, injuring his shoulder.

8. Randy Orton powerbombs Rob Van Dam through a ladder

In the 2013 Money in the Bank ladder match, Randy Orton powerbombed Rob Van Dam through a ladder set up outside the ring. The impact of the crash was so severe that Van Dam was unable to continue the match.

7. Seth Rollins crashes through a ladder

In the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match, Seth Rollins climbed a ladder to grab the briefcase. However, he was met with interference from Dean Ambrose, who tipped the ladder, causing Rollins to crash through a ladder set up outside the ring.

6. Jeff Hardy falls from the top of the ladder

In the 2009 Money in the Bank ladder match, Jeff Hardy was climbing the ladder when he was met with interference from Edge. Hardy fell from the top of the ladder and crashed to the mat below, injuring his back.

5. CM Punk crashes through a table

In the 2012 Money in the Bank ladder match, CM Punk climbed a ladder to grab the briefcase. However, he was met with interference from Daniel Bryan, who pushed the ladder, causing Punk to crash through a table outside the ring.

4. Brock Lesnar powerbombs Roman Reigns through a ladder

In the 2018 Money in the Bank ladder match, Brock Lesnar powerbombed Roman Reigns through a ladder set up outside the ring. The impact of the crash was so severe that Reigns was unable to continue the match.

3. The Undertaker falls from the top of the ladder

In the 2007 Money in the Bank ladder match, The Undertaker was climbing the ladder when he was met with interference from Mark Henry. Undertaker fell from the top of the ladder and crashed to the mat below, injuring his leg.

2. Edge spears Jeff Hardy off a ladder

In the 2005 Money in the Bank ladder match, Edge and Jeff Hardy were both climbing a ladder to grab the briefcase. Edge speared Hardy off the ladder, causing him to crash to the mat below.

1. Shane McMahon jumps off the top of the ladder through the announce table

In the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match, Shane McMahon climbed a ladder to grab the briefcase. However, he was met with interference from Kevin Owens, who tipped the ladder. McMahon jumped from the top of the ladder and crashed through the announce table outside the ring.

Conclusion

The Money in the Bank ladder match is a high-risk, high-reward match that sees superstars climb a ladder to grab a briefcase containing a contract for a world championship match. However, with high stakes come high risks, and ladder crashes are a common occurrence in this match. These top 10 ladder crashes in WWE history are a testament to the physical toll these matches can take on superstars.

